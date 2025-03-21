Ggm: HMRTC to hire consultant for 2 new metro corridors

Gurugram: The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has floated a tender for hiring a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for two new metro corridors in the city, which were approved by its board on August 6 last year in its 57th board meeting. The consultant will prepare a project report for the proposed metro line from the Gurugram railway station to Bhondsi and from Sector 5 to the Golf Course Extension Road, officials aware of the matter said. The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited will construct a metro station next to the Millennium City metro station in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The notice inviting the bids, which was issued on March 19 and shall be opened on April 18 states, “HMRTC, invites open e-bids in two packet bidding process on competitive basis from eligible, reputed and experienced consultants (JV/Consortium not permitted) for “Preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Rail Corridors Railway Station-- Bhondsi and Sector 5- Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram.”

According to a HMRTC official, the first proposed route, from Bhondsi village to Gurugram railway station, will be 17km long and will pass through Vatika Chowk, Subash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and the Gurugram bus stand. This route, the officer said, will primarily be along Sohna Road and will connect with the proposed Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS line at Rajiv Chowk, as well as with the already approved Metro extension from Millennium City Centre metro station at the Gurugram railway station.

The second route, meanwhile, is 13km in length and will connect the Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5, with stops at Millennium City Centre metro station, Signature Tower crossing, Rana Pratap Chowk, and Atul Kataria Chowk. This route will be along the Sheetla Mata Road.

A GMDA official, who is aware of the matter, said these two routes cover the most densely populated areas of the city, along with key business districts. A large number of people will be connected once these routes become operational. The network on these routes will be connected with the RRTS network along the national highway and the Gurugram metro extension project which is underway.

These two metro corridors will be connected with the Gurugram metro project, and the RRTS project along the national highway through interchange stations. GMRL, a special purpose vehicle of the Haryana government has already floated a tender for civil construction of the Gurugram metro project from Millennium City metro station to Sector 9 station, along a 15km-long route.