Finlay Tarling crash video: Shocking scenes emerge after British cyclist's death as union calls for better helmets

Tarling was riding behind the main peloton when the collision occurred. Reports said the vehicle involved was travelling in the opposite direction to the race. Portuguese authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash, while questions have been raised about how the vehicle was able to enter the race route.

The stage between Melgaço and Fafe was subsequently neutralized, with the podium ceremony cancelled. Tarling's teammates later rode together toward the finish in tribute to the 19-year-old Welsh rider.

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, died after a serious collision during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal on Friday, August 14, with footage and images from the aftermath prompting renewed questions about safety in professional road racing. Tarling, a member of the NSN Development Team, was involved in a collision with a vehicle that was not part of the race near Ponte de Lima. Despite receiving medical attention, he died from his injuries.

Images circulating after the crash showed the wreckage at the scene, including Tarling's heavily damaged bicycle.

The Guardia Nacional Republicana has not ruled out a possible failure in race safety measures, with investigators examining issues including the position of the race's support vehicles and how traffic was being controlled around the course.

Who was Finlay Tarling? Tarling was a 19-year-old Welsh cyclist from Ceredigion and the younger brother of professional rider Josh Tarling. He rode for the NSN Development Team in 2026, having previously been with Israel-Premier Tech Academy and Team Inspired. The UCI lists his date of birth as October 2, 2006.

He had already established himself as a promising time-trial rider. Tarling finished third in the under-23 British National Championships time trial earlier this year, and his performances had marked him as one of Britain's emerging young talents.

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His death prompted the NSN Development Team later decided to withdraw from the remainder of the Volta a Portugal following the tragedy.