Who is Jashandeep Singh? Indian national among 5 deported from US; here's what DHS said

Jashandeep Singh, an Indian national, was deported from the United States on August 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which named him among five people removed from the country last week. Indian national among five deported from US. (US Department of Homeland Security)

DHS identified Singh as an Indian national in its August 14 announcement but provided limited details about his deportation. The agency did not disclose where he was deported from, where he was sent or when he was taken into immigration custody.

Singh was the only Indian national named in the list of five deportees. The others were nationals of Guatemala, Mexico and Chile.

Who is Jashandeep Singh? According to DHS, Singh had convictions for sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary and theft.

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The department said he was deported on August 3, 2026, but did not provide further details about his immigration case. DHS did not disclose when Singh entered the US, what his immigration status was, when ICE took him into custody or where he was deported.

The agency also did not provide his age or hometown in India. DHS referred to Singh as a “criminal illegal alien from India” in its release.

Who else was deported? Singh was one of five foreign nationals whose removals were highlighted by DHS.

Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz, a Guatemalan national deported August 4, was described as having convictions for homicide, three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

Jorge Martinez-Guerrero, a Mexican national deported August 4, had convictions for negligent manslaughter and illegal re-entry, DHS said.

Berta Montano Jimenez, a Mexican national deported August 6, had convictions related to dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a licence, according to the department.

Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras, a Chilean national deported August 4, had convictions for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

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What DHS Secretary Mullin said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE officers were working to arrest and remove immigrants whom the administration considers dangerous.

"“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens from our country,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“Just last week, we deported killers, drunk drivers, sexual assailants, and weapons traffickers. With deportations up, it’s no wonder that crime rates have fallen to historic lows across the country. Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we are making America safe again.”," Mullin added.

Mullin also said that crime rates had fallen to historic lows as deportations increased.