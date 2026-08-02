Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane catches fire as dramatic videos show wildfire destruction

Videos showing the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane on fire have emerged as the Old Trails Fire continues to spread across the region. The complex is located on North Assembly Street in north Spokane.

First reported Saturday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 2,300 acres by night, prompting Level 3 evacuation orders in several areas as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Videos shared by local residents also appeared to show homes and businesses impacted by the fire.

An animal shelter has also opened at the Spokane County Fairgrounds for residents evacuating with pets.

As of 9:50 p.m. local time, Level 3 evacuation orders remained in effect for areas bordered by Rutter Road to the north, Strong Road to the south, the Spokane River to the west, and Division Street to the east.

Power outages Thousands of residents were left without power as the wildfire continued to threaten communities across the region.

Avista Corporation customers were among the hardest hit. As of 9 p.m. local time, more than 30,000 customers were without electricity, according to the utility’s outage map.

Inland Power & Light also reported widespread outages, with more than 10,000 customers without power as of 9 p.m.

Also Read: 'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

Statewide wildfire emergency The Old Trails Fire broke out one day after Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency "due to our drought conditions, unusually high temperatures and high winds all exacerbating our record-setting wildfires."

“Our record-setting drought and high winds are creating dangerous conditions across the state,” Governor Ferguson said. “I am declaring an emergency to help prevent loss of life and property damage. I encourage all Washingtonians to do their part to protect our state during these extreme conditions.”

“This year has already been one of our busiest wildfire years on record, and we just started August,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. “Our firefighters are already stretched thin across the state, and with more heat and wind expected this weekend and for the rest of the summer, any new spark on our tinder dry landscapes can lead to another devastating wildfire. I’m urging all Washingtonians to not be that spark.”

The emergency declaration includes a statewide ban on most outdoor and agricultural burning through September 30, 2026.