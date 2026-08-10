Raja Kumari brings schoolgirl braids, bindis, and silk to Delhi's National Handloom Day event

Delhi has always held a special place for Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari. In the Capital for ‘Dhaagon Ki Sargam’, a National Handloom Day event co-hosted by the Ministry of Textiles and the FDCI, the Made in India singer brought down the house for a room packed with music lovers, before opening up about reimagining handloom, her journey, and her love for local street food. Dressed in a whimsically embroidered silk ensemble by designer Shruti Sancheti paired with schoolgirl braids, a bindi, and hand-painted metallic charms, she offered a lesson in blending old-world craft with modern style. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Dressed in a whimsically embroidered silk ensemble by designer Shruti Sancheti paired with schoolgirl braids, a bindi, and hand-painted metallic charms, she offered a lesson in blending old-world craft with modern style. “When we were curating the look, we wanted to pay homage to classic Indian schoolgirls... That’s the beauty of fashion: you can take an Indian aesthetic, put a modernist twist on it, and it still feels deeply rooted.”

For Kumari, handloom isn’t meant to be saved strictly for sarees. “Seeing it styled like this with jeans shows how versatile it is. It cements how incredible our textile history has always been, and I’m so happy to see this renaissance.”

That sense of identity runs deep for the Indian-American artist. “When I went to America, they’d say, ‘You’re not American, you’re Indian.’ But in India, people would say, ‘You’re not Indian, you’re American.’ With my song Made in India, I wanted to sum that up. People here might say I’m not Indian enough, but to the rest of the world, they only see an Indian girl. It’s about standing in that power.