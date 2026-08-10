‘Justice for Chilli’: Dog lovers seek accountability as Pitt County K9 dies after being left in hot car

Social media users and dog lovers are demanding justice after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Chilli, died after allegedly being left in a hot car for hours in June. The SBI will investigate the death, WITN reported. Dog lovers seek accountability as Pitt County K9 Chilli dies after being left in hot car (Change.org)

Pitt County Commission Chair Mark Smith said in a recent statement that the New Hanover County district attorney has asked the SBI to investigate K-9 Chilli’s death. Pitt County’s D.A. asked that he be removed from the case, following which the Conference of District Attorneys appointed Jason Smith to handle it.

“Pitt County is committed to full transparency and accountability and will cooperate as requested by the SBI to assure a full and fair review of the situation,” said Smith. “I recognize the impact Chilli’s passing has had on our communities and extend my sincere sympathy to everyone affected by her loss.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Chilli died on June 11 in what an internal investigation called an accident after the dog was left in a sheriff’s cruiser by her handler after returning from training.

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Outrage erupted on social media with Sheriff Paula Dance saying no charges would be brought against the deputy because Chilli’s death was an accident. She said that the decision was made after an internal investigation.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said that Chilli’s unnamed handler was transferred to the gang unit in 2023 and later became Chilli’s handler.

Outrage on social media Dog lovers have demanded that charges be brought against Chilli’s handler. Sheriff Dance is also under fire.

One X user wrote, “Pitt County K9 Chilli died after her handler left her in a hot car for hours. No charges because the department says there was “no intent.” A civilian hurts a police dog and they’re charged. Why the double standard for one of their own? @PittSheriff and Sheriff Dance stayed quiet for weeks, investigated themselves, and cleared it. Now the SBI is stepping in. Chilli was a working partner. Both the deputy and the sheriff need to answer for this.”

“Justice for Chili. He was a canine officer and nobody had his back. He was in left in a car in 100F weather and suffered. Dogs have strong survival instincts and to put a dog in a position where it cannot even try to save its own life should be punishable with severe consequences and fines,” wrote a user.

This K9 death must be independently investigated @PittSheriff. #JusticeForK9Chilli!!!!!” a post said.

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One user wrote, “This is heartbreaking. This Sheriff and department failed Chilli in the most awful way. Our K-9 officers are the most loyal, putting their lives on the lines to save their partners and fellow officers. Their handlers duty is to safeguard them when vulnerable, they failed him.”

A Change.org petition has been started to seek justice for Chilli.

“We call for an immediate and thorough criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Deputy Chilli’s death, specifically focusing on the possible negligence of his handler. All evidence must be transparently released to the public, ensuring no details are concealed or overlooked,” the petition reads.