Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumour crashes real couple’s big day in Madeira

A local wedding in Madeira, Portugal, turned into absolute chaotic fandom madness after thousands of Cristiano Ronaldo fans swarmed the venue, convinced the football megastar was secretly marrying his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez. Funchal Cathedral’s priest, Father Marcos Goncalves, put the wild rumours to rest, confirming the ceremony was actually for a local couple, Fabio and Fatima (Photo: Instagram)

Over 2,000 fans, many clad in Ronaldo’s iconic Portugal No. 7 jerseys, flooded the entrance of the historic 15th-century Funchal Cathedral.

The massive crowd created a bottleneck at the church gates, leaving the actual bride and groom’s family and friends struggling to get inside for the ceremony.