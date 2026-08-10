Man says getting laid off in your 40s has ‘major benefits’: ‘It completely resets your relationship with work’

In a recent Instagram clip, the man spoke about what he believes are the benefits of experiencing a layoff later in one’s career.

The man, who shares videos through his Instagram account ‘Midlife Reboot’, describes himself in his bio as an “18 yrs corporate leader” who was laid off. His bio adds: “Proving that a midlife layoff isn't the end—it’s the reset.”

Losing a job, particularly in the middle of one’s career, can be financially and emotionally unsettling. However, a man who experienced a layoff in his 40s has offered a different perspective, arguing that such a setback can also bring unexpected lessons about friendships, money and one’s relationship with work.

“People get shocked when I tell them that getting laid off in your 40s actually has major benefits. Firstly, you quickly learn who your true friends are, the ones who that take you out for coffee and keeping checking in on you, versus those who send one line text and then like just disappear,” he said.

He added that losing a regular income can also change how a person looks at spending. “Second, it's an absolute financial reality check. When income drops to zero, you instantly see the difference between real priorities and basic desires.”

The third lesson, according to him, concerns work itself. “And third, it completely resets your relationship with work. Now that I'm back to leading teams, I don't stress over the small stuff anymore because I realized how temporary all of this is. I'm not saying you need to go through a layoff, but learning from people like us who have gone through it can totally change your perspectives.”

(Also read: Man says he was laid off while on vacation months after promotion: ‘I am honestly shocked and confused’)

Calls layoff an ‘executive reset’ Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “The best part about getting laid off.” He explained that while most people focus on the initial shock of a mid-career disruption, the experience can force “an executive reset that normal working years never allow”.

He described the first lesson as “the friendship filter”, saying layoffs reveal who genuinely checks in and offers support. He called the second “The Ultimate Financial Reality Check”, noting that an income suddenly dropping to zero makes people distinguish between essentials and “lifestyle inflation and luxury impulse”.

The third, he said, is “permanent shift in how you view work”, as the experience can “completely break the illusion of corporate security”.

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