‘Love and a second chance’: This abused pooch's stunning transformation will make your day | Watch

A heartwarming transformation of a street dog has left Netizens in happy tears, after it was posted by Niall Harbison, who tends to several dogs through his Thailand animal rescue, Happy Doggo. Harbison has a dedicated team that works with these pooches, and their stunning transformations are often posted on their Instagram. This abused pooch's stunning transformation will make your day (wearehappydoggo/Instagram)

Sienna, a cute brownish pooch, is one of those lucky dogs. Instagram account @wearehappydoggo documented Sienna’s journey from her rescue to her new life at her home in Wales.

Sienna first arrived at Happy Doggo last November. In the beginning, she was terrified, cowering in the corner due to her poor health and the trauma she went through.

Sienna had been used for breeding. She had suffered terrible skin infections and mange, which left her with no fur. Because of the abuse she endured, she was terrified of human touch.

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Harbison and his team gave Sienna medical care and showered her with the love she never got. The pooch started to heal and open up. She grew her beautiful golden and black fur back to a shiny coat.

The transformation The video’s ‘after’ segment shows Sienna in great health as she walks through the beautiful countryside of Wales with her new family members. She plays with her dad on the beach and relaxes in front of the TV in her living room. Her forever family clearly loves and cares for her the way she always deserved.

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“A journey across the world to find the love she always deserved,” the caption reads. “When Sienna first arrived, she was terrified and completely broken, inside and out. But after lots of love and patience, she became a gorgeous, happy girl who is now exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Wales.”