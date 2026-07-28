Employees scream ‘We want hike’ as HCL CEO takes the stage during Chennai event

HCL Group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in Chennai and a video from the event showing employees screaming “We want hike” in front of CEO C Vijayakumar went viral. The event was a part of a series of concerts the company has been hosting across different cities. The Chennai concert included an exclusive, private employee event featuring a live concert by Anirudh Ravichander. HCL CEO C Vijayakumar at an event in Chennai. (Screengrab (X))

What does the video show? The video opens with a large image of C Vijayakumar on the screen. Within moments, the CEO walks onto the stage amid the crowd, cheering.

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However, a part of the crowd starts screaming “We want hike” as the CEO goes on to greet the employees in Chennai.

“When the CEO of HCL came on stage, employees started chanting, ‘We want a hike!’,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The video is now being reshared across various social media platforms.