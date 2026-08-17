Australia’s misery deepens: Pat Cummins' men face $44,000 fine threat and points deduction after Bangladesh Test breach

Australia’s misery could deepen after their humiliating defeat to Bangladesh in the series opener in Darwin on Sunday, a loss described as both “very embarrassing” and “one of the worst defeats of all time”. The hosts were also found to have fallen foul of an ICC over-rate regulation, with the governing body yet to determine whether sanctions will be imposed. Australian captain Pat Cummins, second left, leads his players from the field following their nine wicket loss to Bangladesh on day four of the first test in Darwin (AP)

Pat Cummins’ side bowled just 86 overs on Day 3, four short of the minimum requirement of 90. The fact that the match ended before tea on the fourth day does not automatically spare Australia from potential sanctions.

Australia bowled 24 overs on the opening evening after being bowled out, while Bangladesh were also culpable, managing only 77 overs across six-and-a-half hours of play, during which 11 wickets fell.

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“It’s ridiculous how slow the over rates are now,” former Australia batter Simon Katich said on SEN radio at the time.

Under ICC playing conditions, teams are generally required to bowl 90 overs in a day, with provisions for additional time to make up for interruptions. Australia fell short of the required rate, leaving them potentially liable for an over-rate penalty.

The ICC can also impose a deduction of World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates, depending on the circumstances and the match referee’s assessment.

Australia currently sit top of the WTC table with 84 points and a points percentage of 77.78%. A four-point deduction would take them to 80 points, although their exact position would depend on the updated points percentage of the teams around them.

That would be particularly painful for Australia given their history with over-rate penalties. In the previous WTC cycle, they missed out on qualification for the final after being docked four points for a slow over-rate during the Boxing Day Test against India in 2020.

The governing body could also impose a five per cent penalty on players’ match fees for every over their team falls short. With Australian players reportedly earning $20,000 per Test, a four-over shortfall could therefore leave the entire playing XI facing a collective $44,000 fine — $4,000 per player.

With Australian players reportedly earning around $20,000 per Test, a five per cent penalty per over could result in a significant collective fine if sanctions are imposed.

The match referee is yet to determine whether Australia’s slow over-rate warrants punishment, with the heat and humidity in Darwin potentially taken into consideration as a mitigating factor.