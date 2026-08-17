Sanjay Manjrekar goes ‘wow’ as Shubman Gill pulls off a sensational diving catch: ‘Had no right to take that’

India captain Shubman Gill pulled off a sensational effort to pile further misery on Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the opening Test in Galle on Monday. Mohammed Siraj and Manav Suthar took three wickets in no time, and India were completely bossing the game. Gill soon joined in to nail the hammer blow on the opposition. A sensational diving effort at extra cover from the skipper resulted in Kamindu Mendis walking back and the hosts losing their fourth wicket in the opening session on Day 3. Shubman Gill pulled off a blinder on Day 3. (BCCI - X)

It all happened on the first delivery of the 17th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Mendis walked down the pitch, converting the delivery into a full leggie and driving it toward extra cover. The shot was on the uppish side, and it was then that Gill leapt to his left at extra cover, taking a one-handed stunner.

The 26-year-old caught the ball with his left hand, ensuring that the ball didn't pop out after landing on the ground. Even Gill was mighty impressed with his effort, throwing the ball in the air in delight and raising his hands before punching the air.