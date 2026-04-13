HCL employees get a surprise perk after Arijit Singh concert: ‘Itni expectations nahi thi HCL se’

HCL Group marked 50 years of its journey by organising a private Arijit Singh concert for employees at its Noida campus. Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar made a rare public appearance at the milestone event, along with wife Kiran Nadar and daughter Roshni Nadar, who now serves as chairperson of the IT consulting giant. HCL Group organised a private Arijit Singh concert for employees in Delhi NCR.

For employees, witnessing Arijit Singh live was not the only perk — HCL Technologies also made sure that staff members had a way of reaching home safely after the concert. Employee Ayush Singh revealed in an Instagram video that HCL got Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to extend metro timings for HCL employees.

(Also read: Indian company celebrates 50 years with Arijit Singh concert, videos go viral. Watch)

‘Perks of being tech guy at HCL’ In his now-viral Instagram video, HCL Technologies employee Ayush Singh shared how staff members got to ride for free on the Delhi Metro after the Saturday night concert. He revealed that Delhi Metro timings were extended till 12:30 am for HCL employees, who also got to ride for free.

Singh’s Instagram video shows employees getting free entry to the station by showing their HCL ID cards to the guards.

“These are all HCL employees and we have free entry and Metro access till 12:30. Like this is unbelievable, itni expectations nahi thi meri HCL se (I did not have this expectation from HCL),” he said in the clip.