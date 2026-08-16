Novak Djokovic's shocking confession after collapsing on his knees in Cincinnati loss: 'It’s bothered me for years'
After the first changeover, Novak Djokovic had collapsed to his knees in exhaustion and received a medical timeout
Novak Djokovic suffered a shock elimination in his first appearance since Wimbledon, losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round of the 2026 Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian took the opening set but struggled in the sweltering conditions before eventually succumbing after 2 hours and 44 minutes.
Djokovic was playing his first match since his semifinal loss at Wimbledon. Heading into the Masters 1000 tournament in Ohio, where he had a 10-match winning streak and had lifted the title in 2023, Djokovic said his body had “reacted quite well after Wimbledon” and felt better than it had after any Grand Slam in the previous two years.
But the heat and humidity soon took their toll.
After the first changeover, Djokovic collapsed to his knees in exhaustion and received a medical timeout. He was shielded by towels during the break as he threw up.
Despite his struggles, the 39-year-old continued to fight, saving 13 of the 15 break points he faced against world No. 50 Tirante. But his resistance finally gave way when his serve was broken in the ninth game of the deciding set, allowing Tirante to serve out the match.
After the defeat, Djokovic revealed that an unspecified health condition has made it particularly difficult for him to play in hot and humid conditions.
“It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years,” Djokovic said. “A lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot. I did anticipate it (would be humid), but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that make it worse, and that’s what happened.”
Djokovic has enjoyed considerable success in Cincinnati, boasting a 45-13 record and three titles, in 2018, 2020 and 2023. But after his latest defeat, he admitted he was unsure whether he would return to the tournament again.
“I certainly hope so, but it looks more likely not, unfortunately,” Djokovic said. “But let’s see what the future brings.”
Djokovic’s immediate focus now turns to the US Open, which begins on August 30 in New York.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More