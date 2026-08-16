Weekly Tarot Horoscope, August 16 to August 23, 2026: Something that once fulfilled you may no longer feel right

Aries: Seven of Cups Energy This Week: Choose what truly matters Several possibilities could compete for your attention this week. Some may be genuine opportunities, while others may only look attractive from a distance. Avoid making decisions based purely on excitement. In love, be honest about what you want instead of keeping yourself emotionally scattered. At work, focus on opportunities with real long-term potential. Tarot Horoscope Today

Weekly Ritual: Write your top three priorities on three bay leaves. Keep the one representing your most important goal in your wallet for the week.

Crystal Remedy: Fluorite for focus, discernment, and clear choices.

Taurus: Two of Swords Energy This Week: Stop postponing the decision You may find yourself caught between two options or avoiding a decision because neither feels perfect. Take time to gather the facts, but don't remain stuck indefinitely. Once you've considered your options, trust yourself enough to choose a direction.

Weekly Ritual: Place two coins on a small plate and write your two choices on separate pieces of paper. Keep them beside the plate while you reflect, then choose one.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite for clarity, balanced thinking, and decision-making.

Gemini: Eight of Cups Energy This Week: Walk toward something more meaningful Something that once fulfilled you may no longer feel right. You could feel ready to leave behind an old relationship pattern, professional situation, habit, or emotional attachment. Walking away may feel uncomfortable at first, but it can create space for something more aligned.

Weekly Ritual: Write one thing you're ready to leave behind on paper, fold it away from yourself three times, and discard it.

Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian for release, grounding, and transformation.

Cancer: Ten of Cups Energy This Week: Let happiness find you Emotional fulfilment comes through meaningful relationships this week. Family, friends, or a romantic connection may remind you how important genuine support is. Make time for people who make you feel accepted rather than constantly judged or drained.

Weekly Ritual: Place ten flower petals around a candle and name ten things you're grateful for in your relationships.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz for love, harmony, and emotional warmth.

Leo: Judgement Energy This Week: Answer your inner calling A powerful realisation could change your perspective on an important part of your life. You may receive a second chance or finally understand a lesson from your past. This is a week to stop delaying a decision you already know needs to be made.

Weekly Ritual: Write one past lesson and one new intention on separate pieces of paper. Keep both inside your journal for the week.

Crystal Remedy: Clear Quartz for clarity, renewal, and focused intentions.

Virgo: The Lovers Energy This Week: Choose what aligns with you Important choices may arise around love, partnerships, or personal priorities. The Lovers isn't only about romance, it asks whether your decisions reflect your true values. A meaningful connection could deepen, while singles may need to decide what kind of relationship they truly want.

Weekly Ritual: Place two rose petals beside a pink candle and write one quality you want to both give and receive in love.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite for emotional balance, love, and healthy relationships.

Libra: Queen of Cups Energy This Week: Trust your emotional intelligence Your intuition is especially strong this week. You may become the person others turn to for support, but don't absorb everyone's emotions. In relationships, compassionate communication can deepen intimacy. At work, your ability to understand people can help you handle delicate situations.

Weekly Ritual: Add three rose petals to a bowl of water and sit quietly while setting an intention for emotional balance.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone for intuition, emotional balance, and inner wisdom.

Scorpio: Knight of Pentacles Energy This Week: Slow progress is still progress Consistency is your greatest advantage. Whether you're building your career, finances, health routines, or a relationship, don't become discouraged because results aren't immediate. Your steady effort is creating something dependable.

Weekly Ritual: Place one coin and a few grains of rice in a small bowl and state one long-term goal you're committed to building.

Crystal Remedy: Green Jade for stability, patience, and prosperity.

Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles Energy This Week: Find your rhythm You may be juggling several responsibilities. Work, money, relationships, and personal commitments could all demand your attention. Instead of trying to give everything equal priority, organise your week around what genuinely matters.

Weekly Ritual: Place two coins beside your planner and write your two most important priorities for the week.

Crystal Remedy: Amazonite for balance, adaptability, and calm communication.

Capricorn: The Sun Energy This Week: Let yourself shine A bright and encouraging week awaits you. Recognition, confidence, success, or a positive development could lift your spirits. Don't immediately move on to the next goal, allow yourself to enjoy what you've achieved.

Weekly Ritual: Place one orange candle and one coin on a plate. State one success you want to attract and one achievement you're grateful for.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine for confidence, optimism, and abundance.

Aquarius: Six of Swords Energy This Week: Move toward calmer waters You're gradually leaving a stressful phase behind. The transition may be slow, but you're moving towards greater peace. A change in routine, environment, or mindset could help you detach from situations that have been draining you.

Weekly Ritual: Write one stressful situation on paper, fold it away from yourself, and place it under a glass of water for an hour before discarding it.

Crystal Remedy: Lepidolite for emotional calm, transition, and letting go.

Pisces: Death Energy This Week: Make space for transformation A significant chapter is coming to an end. This may involve a relationship pattern, career situation, habit, or outdated version of yourself. Don't cling to something simply because it's familiar. This ending can become the doorway to a much healthier beginning.

Weekly Ritual: Write one thing you're ready to release on a bay leaf and safely tear it into small pieces before discarding it.

Crystal Remedy: Black Tourmaline for grounding, protection, and transformational support.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)