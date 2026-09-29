The Carolina Hurricanes will hoist their Stanley Cup championship banner on Tuesday in the 2026-27 NHL season opener, then turn their attention to a title repeat. Hurricanes to hoist title banner as NHL season begins

The Hurricanes won their first crown in 20 seasons last June, defeating Las Vegas four games to two in the Stanley Cup Final, and return most of the same lineup in their back-to-back bid.

"We're on a new journey," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, looking ahead to a campaign that opens at home against Florida, the 2024 and 2025 NHL champions.

Brandon Bussi came off the bench when goaltender Frederik Andersen was injured in the final after a 13-2 playoff run and went 3-1 with a 1.60 goals-against average to secure the Cup.

Bussi is the starter this season as Andersen departed for Edmonton.

Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk will play together for the first time when the puck drops for Florida in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Brady was traded from Ottawa last June to reunite the siblings, who sparked the United States to 2026 Milan Olympic gold.

The Panthers also welcome back captain Aleksander Barkov, sidelined since 2025 with a right knee injury.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season, boast 2026 NHL Draft top pick Gavin McKenna, an 18-year-old who has reignited hope for a team that has not won the Cup since 1967.

The Edmonton Oilers, who have not lifted the trophy since 1990, lost in the 2024 and 2025 finals before being dumped in the first round last season, but return with Andersen and new coach Mike Babcock.

Just before the 2023-24 campaign began, Babcock stepped down as Columbus coach after reportedly seeking personal photos from players off their mobile devices.

The NHL allowed Babcock to return this year and five days later he was named to guide Oilers stars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman on another Cup run.

McDavid inked a two-year deal worth $25 million to stay with Edmonton and boost title hopes.

NHL all-time scoring leader Alex Ovechkin, 41, signed a one-year deal to return to the Washington Capitals for a 22nd campaign and try to improve on 929 career goals after the club made off-season moves following a campaign out of the playoffs.

"Every year, it's harder and harder because after vacation, you enjoy it, you're relaxing... and then you have to go back to your routine, practice, training, work out on the ice, off the ice," said Ovechkin.

"But as soon as you step on the ice, that first week is hard, but then your body adjusts and you feel like, 'OK, you're good.'"

Washington added three-time 30-goal season scorers Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou in trades and signed forward Boone Jenner and defenseman Vincent Desharnais also.

The San Jose Sharks are boosted by 20-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who signed a $94 million deal and was made captain of a talented young squad after finishing fourth in NHL scoring last season with 45 goals and 70 assists.

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