Indian company celebrates 50 years with Arijit Singh concert, videos go viral. Watch

India’s IT major HCL Group celebrated its 50th anniversary with an exclusive live concert by singer Arijit Singh on Saturday. The private event, organised for employees of HCLTech, marked five decades of the company’s journey from a startup to a global technology player. Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event. (Instagram/@spoonofflavours) Videos from the celebration have since gone viral on Instagram, showing Arijit Singh performing some of his popular tracks for employees at the high-energy event. One Instagram user shared the video with the caption, “Level hi alag hai boss. Feel, voice, vibe - sab next level.” Another user posted the clip, with the caption, “This is how HCL Technologies celebrates 50 years…Lights. Music. Arijit Singh on stage. Goosebumps.”

Billionaire founder Shiv Nadar was also present at the event. In one video, he was seen seated in a wheelchair, surrounded by children, waving at the audience as attendees cheered. “Shiv Nadar ji: 50 years of excellence,” one Instagram user wrote in the caption of the clip.

Separately, Jayeeta M Sarkar, Director at HCL Healthcare, shared glimpses from the celebration on LinkedIn, calling it a “truly special milestone”. Reflecting on Nadar’s speech, she highlighted three key takeaways: organisations are built by people and their emotional ownership; leaders must think several steps ahead to anticipate outcomes; and fearlessness is essential, as self-imposed limits often hold individuals back more than a lack of resources. “Standing there, listening to the national anthem, and reflecting on this journey—it was more than just a celebration. It was a moment of gratitude, belonging, and inspiration. Here’s to 50 years of legacy, and many more to come. Happy 50th, HCL!” Jayeeta Sarkar wrote.