HCL employee shouts ‘appraisal kab hoga’ while CEO dances onstage. Watch

In the video shared on Instagram by HCL employee Prajjwal Bhatia, Vijayakumar was seen walking onstage while waving his hands. As he waved to the crowd, an employee in the audience shouted, “Sir, appraisal kab hoga? (Sir, when will appraisals happen?)”

Vijayakumar C, the CEO and MD of HCL Tech, drew loud cheers from the audience for his dance. However, a video shared online also drew laughs.

The highlight of the celebration was a private Arijit Singh concert for employees. And among the most talked-about moments from the evening was a lively interruption during said concert. As CEO Vijayakumar danced onstage to loud cheers from the crowd, an employee called out from the audience: “Sir, appraisal kab hoga?”

To mark its 50-year anniversary, HCL Technologies organised a grand celebration for employees of its Noida campus. The event featured a rare public appearance by billionaire founder Shiv Nadar, who attended in a wheelchair, chairperson Roshni Nadar’s motivational address, and CEO Vijayakumar C joining employees on stage with an impromptu dance performance.

It is unlikely that Vijayakumar heard the employee, who was clearly at a considerable distance from the stage. However, other employees in the vicinity were heard laughing at his query.

The video has gone viral with 1.5 lakh views and a ton of amused comments.

“Bata to rahe dono haath hila kr ki kabhi nahi hoga… (He’s waving both hands to say the appraisals will never happen),” quipped one person in the comments section.

“This celebration is happening because there was no salary hike for employees, and that amount has been shifted to event management,” another opined.

One person joked that appraisals at HCL will now happen next year. Another wrote: “This is the appraisal, guys.”

50 years of HCL HCLTech was founded in 1976 by a group of eight engineers, led by Shiv Nadar. Nadar transformed the IT hardware company into a global IT enterprise over three decades.

HCL Group is now celebrating its 50 year anniversary. Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced during the Arijit Singh concert that the company will host nine concerts for employees across nine cities in the next one year.

After the Arijit Singh concert, HCL Technologies employees could also avail free metro rides. The company, in fact, got DMRC to extend Delhi Metro timings till 12:30 am so employees could travel home safely.

(Also read: HCL employees get a surprise perk after Arijit Singh concert: ‘Itni expectations nahi thi HCL se’)