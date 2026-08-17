Jharkhand protesters, govt to hold 7th round of talks today as hunger strike enters 15th day
The decision came after the sub-divisional officer met the students at the protest site in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
The Jharkhand government has invited job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, officials said on Sunday.
The development comes a day after JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch — which is spearheading the protest — announced they would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.
READ ALSO | ‘They are like the dead’: Jharkhand students burn CM Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi's effigies amid exam protest
Deep Dive
“We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. But, we are firm on two demands – a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment tests and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combine Graduate Level) exams,” Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.
The decision to invite the students for the 7th round of talks came after the sub-divisional officer and additional district magistrate, law and order held a meeting with the students at the protest site in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. “The protesting students have been invited for a discussion on August 17 at 2 pm. They have been offered the option to participate in the talks accompanied by their legal advisors,” the statement issued by the Ranchi district administration said.
READ ALSO | Devendra Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police in Jharkhand. He protests from hospital floor
Protesters burn effigies of leaders
Meanwhile, on the 23rd day of the stir on Sunday, protesting students burnt effigies of chief minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk, alleging that their “demands continue to fall on deaf ears”.
The protesters expressed anger over the “administrative misconduct” directed at fasting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on August 15, who was allegedly physically prevented by the police from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra. The action triggered widespread outrage, prompting four more people to join the indefinite hunger strike.
ALSO READ | Jharkhand protesters threaten to gherao CM Soren's residence, demand his resignation
Officials defend action against fasting leader
On Mahto being restrained, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manju Nath Bhajantri said, “Hospital administration refused to grant him permission due to his critical health condition and physical weakness.”
State Congress’ media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said that the state unit will hold a meeting on August 18 to discuss reforms in the examinations and that the party will “strongly raise the students’ voice”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More