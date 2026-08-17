Jharkhand protesters, govt to hold 7th round of talks today as hunger strike enters 15th day

The development comes a day after JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch — which is spearheading the protest — announced they would gherao chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation.

The Jharkhand government has invited job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

“We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. But, we are firm on two demands – a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment tests and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combine Graduate Level) exams,” Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

The decision to invite the students for the 7th round of talks came after the sub-divisional officer and additional district magistrate, law and order held a meeting with the students at the protest site in Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. “The protesting students have been invited for a discussion on August 17 at 2 pm. They have been offered the option to participate in the talks accompanied by their legal advisors,” the statement issued by the Ranchi district administration said.

READ ALSO | Devendra Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police in Jharkhand. He protests from hospital floor

Protesters burn effigies of leaders Meanwhile, on the 23rd day of the stir on Sunday, protesting students burnt effigies of chief minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk, alleging that their “demands continue to fall on deaf ears”.

The protesters expressed anger over the “administrative misconduct” directed at fasting student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on August 15, who was allegedly physically prevented by the police from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra. The action triggered widespread outrage, prompting four more people to join the indefinite hunger strike.