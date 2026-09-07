Manipuri musician dies after delivery boys, dhaba staff assault him in Delhi; all accused held

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician died on Monday after allegedly being assaulted following a dispute over shouting and nuisance outside his residence in Delhi’s Kilokari village. Police have registered a murder case and apprehended all the accused, including minors. The incident came to light after a PCR call regarding the assault by Singh's son.

According to the preliminary enquiry, C Vikram Singh had objected to shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his residence, after which they allegedly assaulted him.

The incident came to light after a PCR call regarding the assault from Singh's son.

Also read | 40-year-old man beaten to death in Delhi's Mayur Vihar; eyewitness says accused threatened to 'kill' him too

Victim taken to hospital According to the police, Singh came downstairs and confronted the persons over the disturbance, following which he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. He sustained injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for treatment.

Singh later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police investigation underway Police have registered an FIR under sections related to murder and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended.

Also read | Man beaten to death by fellow passengers after scuffle over boarding train at Delhi's Shahdara railway station

The circumstances surrounding the assault and Singh’s death are being investigated, and further facts will be established during the probe.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man was beaten to death by two men in the early hours of Sunday in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station. After receiving information, a Delhi Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation.

The victim was initially seen standing with the two men before they attacked him with wooden logs and sticks, police said.

The attack took place near a Durga temple, opposite a local MLA’s office, police said. The identities of the victim and the two men involved are yet to be established, news agency PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)