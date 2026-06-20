Man beaten to death by fellow passengers after scuffle over boarding train at Delhi's Shahdra railway station

A passenger died after a group of fellow passengers allegedly kicked and punched him following a disagreement over boarding a train at platform number 3 of Shahdara railway station in northeast Delhi, the railways police unit of Delhi police said on Saturday. The incident was captured on onlookers' mobile phones. (Screengrab/HT video)

The incident was captured on onlookers' mobile phones. A 52-second video clip that surfaced on social media shows a man, whose face is not clearly visible, being surrounded and assaulted by five to six people on a platform where a train is stationed.

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A railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen in the clip attempting to rescue the man by pushing the alleged attackers away. The man can then be seen collapsing on the platform, after which the alleged attackers pick up their luggage and leave the scene. The RPF constable and another man are also seen dragging him across the platform.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) B Bharat Reddy said police received information about a violent scuffle at platform number 3 of Shahdara railway station at the Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS) police police station. The investigating officer (IO) found that the victim, Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, had been severely assaulted with punches and kicks by fellow passengers while attempting to board the Yoga Express.

“Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder is being registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station. Further legal procedure is underway,” said DCP Reddy.

Police have not disclosed any information on the alleged attackers or clarified whether they managed to flee the station or were apprehended.