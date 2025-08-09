MP seeks to rename Old Delhi railway station after Guru Tegh Bahadur

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday in Parliament urged the government to rename Old Delhi Railway Station as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station to honour the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru. The Old Delhi railway station (HT PHoto)

Sahney recalled that Guru Tegh Bahadur, known as Hind Di Chadar, laid down his life in 1675 not for his own faith alone, but for the protection of human rights and freedom of religion.

“The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the first recorded sacrifice for human rights in world history. Renaming Old Delhi Railway Station, located near the sacred site of his martyrdom at Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, will be a befitting tribute,” Sahney said.

The request has been submitted to the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha on the 350th Martyrdom Day of the Sikh Guru.