Murder suspect who jumped bail held after 8 months

New Delhi: A 36-year-old bail jumper, accused of allegedly killing six members of a family in 2017, was nabbed on June 14, eight months after he was released from jail on a 15-day interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding but did not surrender, a police officer said on Friday. On October 14 last year, Saheeb was granted 15 days’ interim bail for his sister’s wedding. However, after the expiry of the bail period, he did not surrender and absconded (Photo for representation)

The accused, Saheeb Khan alias Bunty, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court since his disappearance had been delaying the trial proceedings that were on a fast track.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said Saheeb, a resident of outer Delhi’s Akbarpur Majra near Alipur, had started working with a property dealer named Munawar Khan in Sant Nagar, Burari, in 2014. In 2016, Munawar was arrested and sent to jail in a rape case, and Saheeb alleged that he planned to take advantage of his employer’s arrest and usurp his property by killing his wife and four children.

“He first lured Munawar’s wife and two daughters to Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on the pretext of making a settlement with the complainant of the rape case against Munawar. After reaching there, Saheeb, along with his accomplices, killed Munawar’s wife and daughters by shooting them. They threw their bodies in a local drain. After returning to Delhi, Saheeb called Munawar’s two sons at one of their properties, where he strangulated them and buried their bodies in the pits dug,” said Banthia.

The case surfaced when Munawar complained that his wife had not been coming to meet him, and his relatives also could not find the missing family members.

“When Munawar was released from jail, Saheeb, along with his accomplices, came to his house and shot him dead. His accomplices fled the scene, and Saheeb informed police that someone had killed Munawar. A murder case was registered at the Burari police station,” the DCP said.

During the investigation, Saheeb emerged as the prime suspect. He was taken into custody and interrogated, during which he disclosed that he, along with his accomplices, had killed Munawar and his five family members. Subsequently, the bodies of the five family members were also recovered. Saheeb and the other accused were arrested in both cases the same year.

On October 14 last year, Saheeb was granted 15 days’ interim bail for his sister’s wedding. However, after the expiry of the bail period, he did not surrender and absconded to evade criminal trial in both cases. On June 14 (Sunday), he was arrested in north Delhi.

“Saheeb disclosed that in January 2026, his father, who helped him in court matters, died. As there was no one left to support him with legal matters, he decided to abscond and began living in a rented room in TDI City, Sonipat. He occasionally visited Burari to look after Munawar’s property that he wanted to usurp,” added DCP Banthia.