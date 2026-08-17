How will the 2027 Census count caste? | Number Theory

Unless the Census comes up with granular data on sub-castes, it might not be very illuminating compared to what we already know

This is the most important part. While the census has not been counting the OBC and non-SC-ST-OBC population separately, there exist government surveys which give us an estimate of the broad composition of the population on this count. The NFHS conducted in 2019-21 put the broad population share of SC-ST-OBC-Other population at 22%-9%-42%-27%. The PLFS conducted in 2025 puts the distribution at a similar 20%-9%-46%-24%. The experience from Bihar caste census, the results of which were published in 2023, suggest that the NSSO/NFHS numbers were not very off the mark.