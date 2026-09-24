Virgo Horoscope Today, September 24, 2026: Finishing important tasks may leave more room for lighter moments later

You are likely to feel more capable today when you keep moving and avoid overthinking every small detail. The Moon remains in Aquarius in your sixth house, supporting routine work, problem-solving, service, learning through effort, fitness discipline, and the satisfaction of ticking tasks off one by one. This is good for handling responsibilities confidently, whether you are at the office, in class, running a business, or managing a busy household. The day may not feel glamorous, but it can be very effective. If there is a celebration, family function, or social program later, you may first need to finish duties that others would rather leave for tomorrow.
Do that, and you will enjoy the rest more. The Sun in your first house adds presence and self-belief, helping you carry yourself with quiet authority. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, continues to make partnerships and formal dealings more serious, asking for patience, duty, and emotional maturity. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, may increase work intensity and problem-solving drive while sleep, emotional release, and hidden stress need better management.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Relationships benefit when you stop trying to improve everything at once. If you are committed, your partner may appreciate reliability today more than romance. Keeping a promise, arriving on time, helping with a task, or staying calm during a practical discussion can mean a lot. If there has been distance, do not force a deep conversation in the middle of a rushed schedule. Wait until both of you can speak properly.
If you are single, attraction may develop through shared work, study, or repeated daily contact. A social gathering or family event may create a small opening for connection, but keep expectations grounded. Seriousness is present, so choose honesty over performance. A kind message at the right moment may do more than a long speech.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
This is one of the better days for productive effort. Students can absorb material well, especially through revision, note-making, practical exercises, and solving what was previously confusing. If you are preparing for an exam, interview, or skill test, confidence increases when you follow a timetable instead of chasing too many topics. Working professionals are well placed for duty, execution, and finishing pending assignments.
Your ability to sort, edit, fix, and respond can stand out. If you run a business, travel for expansion, client visits, or market checks may be useful, provided plans are realistic. Team coordination improves when you state expectations plainly. Appreciation or positive feedback may come through effort rather than display. Those involved in sports or competitive environments may feel especially driven today, but regular practice matters more than showing off.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Money looks manageable and can improve through disciplined effort. This is a good day to review bills, set aside funds for upcoming obligations, and clear one pending payment that has been bothering you. Business or freelance income may benefit from practical follow-up rather than big promises.
Still, avoid buying things simply because you feel productive and deserve a reward. If you are attending a family event or social outing, set a limit before spending on clothes, gifts, or food extras. Work-related travel should be budgeted sensibly. Financial strength today comes from order and moderation, not from taking chances or spending to impress others.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Overall health can stay good if you respect routine. Enthusiasm rises, but so can overwork, especially if you skip rest because you are in a productive mood. Eat on time and avoid replacing meals with tea, coffee, or quick snacks. Movement suits you well today, whether that means walking, training, sports practice, or simply staying physically active through chores.
Sleep quality still matters, so do not push social plans too late if tomorrow is demanding. Mental calm will improve when your desk, bag, or room is in order. Small habits will help you feel strong and clear.
Tip for the Day:
Finish the necessary work first, then enjoy the lighter moments fully.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More