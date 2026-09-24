Leo Horoscope Today, September 24, 2026: Supportive connections may bring warmth, clarity, and steady progress today

People are central to your day, and how you handle them will shape both mood and results. The Moon remains in Aquarius in your seventh house, bringing focus to partnerships, one-to-one conversations, clients, spouses, close allies, and anyone whose cooperation you need. You may feel more responsive than usual to another person's tone, so choose company wisely and avoid unnecessary ego clashes. Support from a spouse or trusted partner can be strong, and some of you may find that a practical conversation brings more comfort than a dramatic display. At work or in business, new contacts and proposals may sound promising, but do not rush to commit before checking details.
If you feel unsure of yourself at times, keep going with simple, grounded actions. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, continues to bring emotional seriousness, delays around shared matters, and a need for patience with deeper trust or financial responsibilities. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your first house, may make relationships and negotiations intense while your mood, clarity, and confidence fluctuate unless you stay grounded.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
This part of life receives warmth today. If you are in a committed bond, your partner may offer support through encouragement, practical help, or simply being available when needed. A romantic mood is possible, but it is likely to show through ordinary comforts such as eating together, traveling together, or making time after a hectic schedule. If there has been distance, today supports reconnecting without too much pride.
If you are single, someone may show genuine interest through reliability rather than dramatic words. Still, avoid mixed signals and speaking harshly, especially to women in your family or circle, because the emotional effect could linger. Respectful behavior matters more than charm right now. Mutual regard can improve the day noticeably.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Students can do well today, especially when working with a teacher, tutor, or study partner. Concentration improves when you discuss ideas aloud or solve problems interactively. In career and business matters, partnership themes are strong. If you run a business, a new inquiry, collaboration idea, or vendor discussion may look useful, but keep all terms transparent. People may bring attractive offers, yet steady follow-up matters more than excitement.
Those in office roles should do well in client-facing tasks, negotiations, and interview rounds where listening is as important as speaking. Mercury supports clarity in money-linked communication, so billing, quotations, and written follow-ups can be handled neatly. Avoid taking criticism personally. A colleague or senior may simply want precision, and your calm professionalism can improve your standing.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Money needs discipline, but there is support for strengthening savings. You may be tempted by a quick-return idea, a friend's recommendation, or market chatter, yet this is not the day for impulsive risk. Research well, limit risk, and stay with what you understand. Routine earnings and client payments can be managed well if you remain organized with dates and records.
Joint expenses should be discussed clearly with a spouse or business partner so assumptions do not create friction later. Daily spending on food, transportation, or convenience can creep up without notice, so watch the small leaks. If a promising business offer appears, treat it as a lead to review rather than immediate profit.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Look after your body with basic discipline. Energy may dip if sleep has been uneven or if you have been carrying stress internally. Choose fresh food over heavy snacks, and do not ignore movement just because the schedule is full. Even a brisk walk, light stretching, or a few extra steps can help you reset.
Emotional health also benefits from fewer dramatic reactions. If another person's mood affects you strongly, step back before absorbing it fully. Keep water intake up and avoid an overstimulated late night. Calm habits will protect stamina and mood.
Tip for the Day:
Let patience and respectful listening guide every important exchange today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More