Joe Flacco: Age, stats, college, wife, children, contract, and more as Bengals QB linked to possible Giants trade

They continued their relationship after graduating, even while attending different colleges, with Dana studying at Widener University and Joe pursuing college football. Their relationship remained strong as Flacco began his NFL career, and the pair eventually tied the knot on June 25, 2011.

Joe Flacco is married to his longtime partner and high school sweetheart, Dana Grady. The couple first met at Audubon High School in New Jersey and began dating during their senior year.

With Flacco generating trade buzz surrounding the Giants, here’s a look at his personal life, family, career and professional achievements.

The New York Giants could be in the market for a quarterback addition after Jaxson Dart was confirmed to miss the remainder of the regular season. As the team explores potential options, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has emerged as one of the suitable names being for a possible trade.

Flacco and Dana have five children together. Their first child, Stephen, was born in June 2012, followed by Daniel in September 2013 and Francis in January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Evelyn in September 2016, before their youngest son, Thomas, was born in April 2018.

Bengals contract and salary Joe Flacco signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals that keeps him under contract through the current season. The deal includes $4 million in guaranteed money, while incentives could increase its total value to between $8.75 million and $9 million.

College stats and records Joe Flacco began his collegiate journey at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to the University of Delaware, where he went on to establish himself as one of the program’s standout quarterbacks.

During his three active college seasons, including one at Pitt and two at Delaware, Flacco accumulated 7,057 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

At Delaware, he also set several program records, including 4,263 passing yards and 331 completions in a single season, a .634 career completion percentage and 11 career games with at least 300 passing yards.

The New Jersey born entered the NFL after the Baltimore Ravens selected him 18th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, immediately taking over as the team’s starting quarterback.

NFL portfolio During his 2008–2018 run in Baltimore, he guided the Ravens to six playoff appearances and three AFC Championship games, capped by a Super Bowl XLVII victory. Flacco’s tenure as Baltimore’s starter came to an end in 2018 when Lamar Jackson took over following Flacco’s hip injury.

His career received another major boost in 2023 when, at 38, he signed with the Cleveland Browns late in the season. Flacco threw 13 touchdowns in five games and helped Cleveland reach the playoffs, earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year honor.

The 41-year-old then played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 before splitting the 2025 season between Cleveland and the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Cincinnati, he started six games and finished with 13 touchdown passes against four interceptions. Flacco remained with the Bengals in 2026, serving as a veteran presence behind Joe Burrow.