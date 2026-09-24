What day is the Harvest Moon in 2026? Know its timings in Illinois, New York, Ohio and California

The Harvest Moon will occur on Saturday, September 26, 2026. It is the Full Moon closest to the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, which gives it the name Harvest Moon. The Moon reaches peak illumination at 16:49 UTC, according to Timeanddate. It will appear full and bright around the evening of September 26, even though the exact peak occurs earlier in the day for much of the US. A Harvest Full Moon or the September Full Moon. (Photo by Katsumi Murouchi via Getty Images)

For astrology followers, this Full Moon carries another layer of meaning because it occurs in Aries. Astrologers associate Aries with action, courage, independence and taking the lead. A US-based astrologer, Marguerite Recupero, says Hindustan Times the Harvest Moon can bring stronger emotions for some people and encourages readers to pause before reacting to situations.

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When is the Harvest Moon 2026 in the US? The exact timings of the September Full Moon changes varying on your time zone. Here are the peak timings for some major US locations, according to Timeanddate:

Illinois: 11:49 a.m. CDT on September 26.

New York: 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26.

Ohio: 11:49 a.m. CDT on September 26.

California: 9:49 a.m. PDT on September 26.

In most of these locations, the Moon will be below the horizon at peak illumination. You may watch it rise around sunset on September 26.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon? The name comes from the Full Moon's connection with the autumn harvest. Around the September equinox, the Moon rises closer to sunset than usual on evenings. This creates longer periods of moonlight after sunset, which historically gave farmers extra light to bring in crops.

The Harvest Moon can also look especially striking when it rises. The Moon may appear large and orange near the horizon, although the size effect comes from an optical illusion and the colour can result from Earth's atmosphere.

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What does the Harvest Moon mean in astrology? The Full Moon in Aries puts the spotlight on themes such as personal needs, action and independence. Recupero told Hindustan Times that the cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn, may feel this Full Moon more strongly because they belong to the same astrological group.

Her advice focuses on awareness rather than immediate action. If an old frustration resurfaces, you can give yourself time to understand what triggered it instead of reacting immediately.

What else can you see during the Harvest Moon? This year's Harvest Moon offers another skywatching opportunity. Saturn will appear close to the Moon around the evening of September 26. You do not need special equipment to spot Saturn, although clear skies and a good view of the eastern horizon will help.

The Moon will also look nearly full on the nights around September 26, so you do not have to catch the exact peak to enjoy the Harvest Moon.