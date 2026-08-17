‘Dimagi Naxal Party’ springs up on Instagram after PM Modi’s remark, over 1 lakh people follow in 24 hours

While the exact date the Instagram account was created is not known, the party’s X account was created in August 2026.

According to the party’s bios on Instagram and X, its motto is “Think | Research | Resist.” The Instagram bio says the founder of the party is “A Dimagi Indian,” while the co-founder is someone with “56 Inch ka.”

An Instagram account called “Dimagi Naxal Party” has surfaced and gained over 1,81,000 followers overnight. The party also has an X account named “Dimagi Naxal Janta Party” with over 7 thousand followers.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “dimagi Naxals”, a satirical party based on the term has emerged, garnering support from people online.

In one post, the party wrote: “We are Followers of Bhagat Singh… If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals, just know — they are disrespecting Bhagat Singh.”

According to posts on the party’s Instagram and X accounts, it says it is following the ideology of Bhagat Singh.

The party on Monday also alleged that its Instagram account had come under cyberattacks. “Cyber Attack Started against @DNJP_India on Instagram. Let’s see if they succeed to curb our voices!” it wrote on X.

What led to DNP? The move comes after PM Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation warned against what he described as “dimagi Naxals” (intellectual Naxals), saying that while the government had won against armed Maoists, people sympathetic to the ideology were still looking for opportunities to influence and “brainwash” the youth. He called for identifying and isolating such ‘dimaagi Naxal.”

“LWE extremism destroyed the future of lakhs of youths. Naxal violence and ideology snatched the children of so many mothers. This Naxal violence, for many decades, had controlled a large part of the country and ruled by the gun,” he said on Saturday.

His comments drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties with Congress labelling the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation.”

“First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh posted on X, adding that the prime minister frequently ends up adopting policies advocated by those he criticises. “It is not for nothing that the PM has an MA being the ‘Master Abuser’ in Entire Political Science that he is.”

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram remarked, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".

Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das also hit back at the prime minister, rejecting his classification of critical youth. Taking to X, he said, “Dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?”

Following criticism from the Opposition, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju hit out at opposition parties, insisting that the PM did not refer to opposition leaders as ‘dimagi naxal', or people with a Naxal mindset.

"PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," Rijiju wrote on X.