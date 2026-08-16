‘Proud to be a dimaagi naxal’: Opposition leaders after PM Modi's ‘isolate them’ remarks

The Opposition has made some sharp criticism day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made ‘dimaagi naxal’ remarks in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort. Modi's 'dimaagi naxal' remark set off a political slugfest with Congress leaders labelling the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation. (In picture: Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari and Manish Tewari and others) (PTI) Modi on Saturday warned against what he described as “dimagi Naxals” (intellectual Naxals), saying that while the government had won against armed Maoists, people sympathetic to the ideology were still looking for opportunities to influence and “brainwash” the youth. He said it is imperative to identify and isolate such ‘dimaagi Naxal.” The remarks set off a political slugfest withe Congress leaders labelling the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation. Modi's remarks draw Opposition criticism

Deep Dive What does PM Modi mean by 'dimaagi naxals' in his speech? Why did the Opposition criticize PM Modi's 'dimaagi naxal' remarks? How did the term 'dimaagi naxal' lead to the creation of a new party on social media?

Taking a swipe at the PM, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh labelled PM's remarks as a “sure sign of desperation,” noting Modi’s evolving rhetoric against his critics. Also Read: Free coaching classes, AI training: PM Modi’s big Gen Z outreach in Independence Day speech “First he called his opponents ‘urban naxals’. Now he calls them ‘dimaagi Naxals’. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh posted on X, adding that the prime minister frequently ends up adopting policies advocated by those he criticizes. “It is not for nothing that the PM has an MA being the ‘Master Abuser’ in Entire Political Science that he is.” Ramesh said that those Those who oppose the government are called 'Dimagi Naxal'. “These 'Dimagi Naxals' had demanded that there should be a caste census. For four years, they kept saying it would not happen. Then, on 30 April 2025, they announced that a caste census would take place... Anyone who raises questions or challenges them is labelled with something. Is demanding social justice ‘Dimagi Naxal’?" he was quoted as saying by ANI Also read: ‘Shameless repetition’: Bankim Chattopadhyay’s descendant seeks Sonia Gandhi’s apology over Vande Mataram row Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das rejected the Prime Minister’s classification of critical youth. “Dimagi Naxal or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people ‘Naxalis’ etc.? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems?” Das said in a statement on X.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan also criticised Modi's ‘dimagi naxal’ remark and said, "Who is Modi ji calling "intellectual Naxals"? Is it our youth who were demanding the resignation of the Education Minister at Jantar Mantar? Or the children protesting today who are demanding proper functioning in schools?"