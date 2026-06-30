Tsunami the Border Collie: Abandoned & abused as a pup, this dog helped save several lives during Venezuela earthquakes
A Border Collie named Tsunami has become a social media sensation and an unlikely hero after saving lives during the Venezuela earthquakes.
A Border Collie named Tsunami has become a social media sensation and an unlikely hero during the devastating Venezuela earthquakes. The eight-year-old pooch, with the K-SAR ECID rescue canine unit, reportedly helped emergency crews locate several survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.
Tsunami worked alongside his handler, Jorge Beans, using his extraordinary sense of smell to help rescuers find at least 13 people alive, HOLA reported. He earned praise from citizens, rescue teams, and international observers.
What we know about Tsunami
Tsunami was a puppy when he was found wandering the streets of Caracas in a very malnourished state. He had suffered abandonment, hunger, and abuse in the La Floresta neighborhood. He was eventually rescued by Anita Vidal, thus getting a second chance at life.
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Tsunami’s energy, intelligence, and agility prompted Beens to welcome him into the K-SAR ECID Disaster Canine Training Center, where he underwent years of intensive training to specialize in locating victims trapped beneath collapsed structures. He worked even beyond Venezuela's borders.
Before his latest mission in Venezuela, Tsunami had participated in international humanitarian efforts after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in 2023. He also assisted in various flood and landslide rescue operations across Venezuela.
The Venezuela mission and retirement
After the Venezuela earthquakes, Tsunami detected signs of life during the search of a collapsed eight-story building and kept marking a precise location beneath the debris. Rescue crews then called for silence and dug through the rubble, successfully rescuing a 60-year-old man who had been trapped beneath the collapsed structure for approximately six hours. Footage of the rescue surfaced widely on social media.
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After the rescue operations, veterinarian Aníbal Hurtado reported that Tsunami experienced severe physical exhaustion after working for days. He received hydration, medical supervision, and rest, and was then found to be in good overall health.
Authorities later announced that the June 2026 earthquake response marked Tsunami's final official mission before his retirement. He has been compared to Orion, the famous Rottweiler who rescued dozens of people during the 1999 Vargas tragedy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More