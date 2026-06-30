Where was Lucas Trejo during the Venezuela earthquake? Wife, two children killed after home collapses
Lucas Trejo was with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture.
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo was training with his club in Caracas when the powerful twin earthquakes struck Venezuela last Wednesday. His home in the coastal state of La Guaira had crumbled by the time he got back, leaving him to search among the debris for his wife and two little children.
His brother-in-law, Ricardo Ardiles, told local media that "absolutely nothing" remained of the family's home after the earthquakes devastated the region.
Trejo, who plays for Club Sport Marítimo of La Guaira, spent three days searching alongside rescue workers before the bodies of his wife, Yanina, and children, Aaron and Ainhoa, were recovered.
The Guardian has reported that the disaster has claimed at least 1,719 lives since the earthquake hit Venezuela. The US Geological Survey has warned the final death toll could rise significantly as rescue teams continue searching collapsed buildings.
Read more: Venezuela earthquake: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo’s first response emerges after family tragedy
Lucas Trejo rushed home from training
CNN reported that Trejo was attending training with his teammates in Caracas when the twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela. Trejo was with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture.
He immediately traveled to La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas, hoping to reunite with his family.
Instead, he found widespread destruction. Rescue crews, aided by international teams and search dogs, combed through the debris for survivors.
After days of hoping that his missing family members had survived the disaster, the 38-year-old defender received devastating news that his wife and two small children had passed away.
Read more: Who was Andrea Bello? Soccer star Hector Bello's wife dies saving 1-year-old daughter during Venezuela earthquakes
Several football families devastated by the disaster
Trejo was not the only footballer affected. Venezuelan player Héctor Bello lost his wife, Andrea, when their home collapsed in La Guaira.
According to local media, Andrea shielded the couple's infant daughter, Alana, sacrificing her own life. The baby survived and remains in stable condition alongside her aunt. In an emotional Instagram tribute, Bello thanked his wife for saving their daughter.
“You gave your own life for our daughter … you were a brave woman who never abandoned her, even as you took your last breaths,” Bello wrote.
The Venezuelan football community has also mourned youth players Víctor Palacios, who played for Club Sport San Augustín’s academy and Razan Sijaa, who were among those killed in the disaster. Palacios played in Club Sport San Augustín's academy, while Sijaa represented Caracas Fútbol Club. Sijaa died alongside members of his family after their La Guaira home collapsed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More