Is Lucas Trejo playing in the World Cup? Argentine footballer's status after Venezuela earthquake tragedy

The devastating earthquakes in Venezuela have left countless families grieving, with many people losing loved ones in the disaster. Among those affected is Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo, who suffered an unimaginable personal tragedy. Lucas Trejo suffered an unimaginable personal tragedy in Venezuela earthquakes. (Lucas Trejo/IG)

Trejo lost his wife and two children after the residential building where they were staying in Playa Grande, Venezuela, collapsed during the powerful earthquakes.

Is Trejo playing in FIFA World Cup? In the aftermath of the tragedy, some fans have wondered whether Trejo is part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup or has featured in the tournament.

However, that is not the case. The defender was not included in the World Cup squad announced by Lionel Scaloni and has not played in any matches during the competition.

The veteran defender was away from his family at the time, as he was in Caracas on club duty when the disaster struck.

The loss has been particularly heartbreaking for the 38-year-old, who spent days desperately searching for his loved ones before rescue teams eventually recovered their bodies from the rubble.