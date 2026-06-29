Venezuela earthquake: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo’s first response emerges after family tragedy

Trejo was away on club duties when the earthquakes struck Venezuela.

After days of clinging to hope that his missing family members had survived the disaster, the veteran defender received the heartbreaking news that his wife and two young children had died when their apartment building collapsed during the powerful tremors.

The human toll of Venezuela’s devastating twin earthquakes continues to mount, with one of the most tragic stories involving Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo.

The 38-year-old defender had been in Caracas with Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, preparing for a Copa Venezuela fixture, when he learned that the residential building where his family lived had been reduced to rubble.

Trejo's response after receiving the news Upon hearing the news, Trejo immediately left the team's camp and returned to his hometown to join the search efforts. Desperate for any information, he also turned to social media and appealed to the public for help in locating his loved ones.

He wrote, “Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don’t know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren’t there.”

In the days that followed, friends, relatives, firefighters, volunteers, professional rescue crews, and local residents worked tirelessly in the hope of finding survivors trapped beneath the debris.

Also read: Who was Andrea Bello? Soccer star Hector Bello's wife dies saving 1-year-old daughter during Venezuela earthquakes

The footballer, after suffering the devastating loss of his family, also shared a cherished family photograph on his Instagram Story.