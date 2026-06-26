Venezuela earthquake LIVE: 235 killed in twin monster quakes, thousands still missing

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Venezuela earthquake LIVE: A person hands over a hammer to a man as they search for casualties under the rubble of a building after earthquakes hit the country

Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: The death toll and number of injured in Venezuela are expected to rise, with thousands still reported missing after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck on Wednesday evening. The quakes were among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt across the region. Rescuers in Venezuela have been digging through collapsed buildings since Thursday with teams rushing to northern regions devastated by the two powerful earthquakes that officials said has so far left around 235 people dead and injured at least 4,300. "Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," health minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday. ...Read More

Rescuers in Venezuela have been digging through collapsed buildings since Thursday with teams rushing to northern regions devastated by the two powerful earthquakes that officials said has so far left around 235 people dead and injured at least 4,300. "Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," health minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday.