Pet Appreciation Week 2025: Meet the brave pooch who overcame death and abandonment to emerge stronger and happier

Pet Appreciation Week, celebrated in the first week of June, is too short a period to express all the gratefulness our furry friends deserve. At least for me, years of praise for my rescue pooch is not enough to really describe how much he has changed the world around me. Meet Peach, the brave pooch who overcame death and abandonment to emerge stronger and happier

Bringing Peach into my life when he was being abandoned by people who didn't love him was the best decision I ever made. The happy little pup has made our lives more wholesome than it ever was.

Daily peekaboo sessions!

Peach’s made-for-television story is worth telling. We humans have loved ones to share our sorrows with, and social media where we can narrate our tragedies. Peach had no one. He buried his sorrows in his heart and never stopped loving life.

As a few-month-old puppy, Peach was ecstatic and full of energy. He was a neighbor’s dog that my mother and I went to pet now and then. Despite his friendly nature, however, he had little means to express his unreasonable joy.

Peach being his goofy self!

Peach spent his evenings the same way each day – tied to a door with a not-so-long leash. I would pass by now and then, and see his wagging tail and eyes full of hope, perhaps wishing he could go for a walk or smell the fresh air. These are a pet’s basic needs, but Peach was not so lucky.

His attempts to escape the house and run out onto the streets would have harsh consequences. Disobedience was never accepted.

One morning, we found him limping. We were later told that he may have been hurt by someone. My mother called a veterinarian, but despite the treatment, we believe his leg never completely healed.

Peach spreading joy with his smile

More than a year passed this way, before tragedy struck. The only member of Peach’s family who actually seemed to love him died by suicide. The only witness to the horrific incident? Little Peach.

Peach’s fight to emerge stronger

Peach was inside the house when the door was banged, and later broken down. He heard all the screams and the cries. He was terrified.

Our neighbors made it clear: they would not keep Peach anymore. They vacated the house, and before the little one could be abandoned, we took him in. We already had a dog at the time, and were not ready for another, but Peach’s helplessness left us with no option.

Peach enjoying a breezy morning

Peach developed various behavioral problems after the incident. While we do not know what he thought or remembered, he became an extremely frightened little creature who would be affected by the slightest of noises.

Peach's neighbors would tell us that he enjoyed the rain, and that he would spend hours on the balcony observing the monsoon showers. But after the tragedy, he became terrified of the rain and thunder. He would shiver, hide and become restless. No amount of comforting would calm him down. Nothing would make his fear go away.

Peach soaking in the winter sunshine at his favorite garden house

Firecrackers started triggering him more than ever. He would run around the house, and try to find an escape or a hiding place. We could do nothing to make him rest.

However, years later, it turns out that we just didn’t give Peach a home – he gave us a life worth cherishing. Despite all his trauma, he emerged stronger and happier, and is no less than our personal therapy dog today.

Peach silently saying "I'm guilty" after stealing a pair of glasses - and wearing one!

Peach will turn 14 this year. He is old, has gone through the toughest of times, and is still terrified of the rain. But at heart, Peach is still the little puppy who was full of life, energy, and positivity.

We tried to give Peach a comfortable, loving home, and in turn, he taught us several important life lessons. He taught us to embrace and spread happiness no matter how hard life gets. With this bundle of joy around, there's never a dull moment.

A pair of glasses stolen - again!

Peach is just a formal name. He has hundreds of nicknames – Furball, Land Seal, Cotton Candy, Li'l Sheep, White Rat – you name it!

Peach flaunting a perfect haircut!

Despite everything he has been through, Peach oscillates between just two emotions: happy and happy.

Peach’s story teaches a bigger lesson. He is not the only dog who faced neglect and abandonment. Every day, pets are abandoned on the streets. Many are abused and thrown out of their house. These pets need you. They need a loving home, a caring family and a safe environment. They don’t just need it, they deserve it.

Peach bonding with two other rescued babies

By adopting animals who need a home, you can save lives, support animal welfare and do your bit for society.

This Pet Appreciation Week, I hope every dog gets a caring home, and every loving family finds a wonderful member like Peach.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).