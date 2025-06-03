Pet Appreciation Week 2025: 30 quotes and messages to honor your furry friend

Pet Appreciation Week is upon us, and it’s time to extend a special round of warmth for our furry friends. Started in 1981, this week typically begins on the first Sunday of June and lasts up until the next Saturday, which means that this year the week will last from June 1 to June 7. Given hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, pet owners often tend to filter through the love that is due to their pets. Hence, this week is a time for pet owners to let all barriers loose and go the extra mile in appreciating and treating those closest to their hearts. Pet Appreciation Week: Here are 30 quotes for your pets(Unsplash)

Here are some words of wisdom to help you realize the true value of pets in life.

1) “Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” – Franklin P. Jones

2) “Dogs have boundless enthusiasm but no sense of shame. I should have a dog as a life coach.” – Moby

3) “My fashion philosophy is, if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” – Elayne Boosler

4) “What do dogs do on their day off? Can’t lie around – that’s their job.” – George Carlin

5) “The dog is the god of frolic.” – Henry Ward Beecher

6) “I like dogs. You always know what a dog is thinking. It has four moods. Happy, sad, cross, and concentrating. Also, dogs are faithful and they do not tell lies because they cannot talk.” – Mark Haddon

7) “I don’t understand people who don’t touch their pets. Their cat or dog is called a pet for a reason.” – Jarod Kintz

8) “Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” – Franklin P. Jones

9) “Dog is God spelled backward.” – Duane Chapman

10) “All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.” – Charles M Schulz

11) “There’s a saying. If you want someone to love you forever, buy a dog, feed it and keep it around.” – Dick Dale

12) “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” – Josh Billings

13) “Actually, my dog I think is the only person who consistently loves me all the time.” – H. G. Bissinger

14) “No matter how you’re feeling, a little dog gonna love you.” – Waka Flocka Flame

15) “Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day.” – John Grogan

16) “You cannot share your life with a dog … or a cat, and not know perfectly well that animals have personalities and minds and feelings.” – Jane Goodall

17) “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” – Anatole France

18) “The difference between friends and pets is that friends we allow into our company, pets we allow into our solitude.” – Robert Brault

19) “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” – Mahatma Gandhi

20) “You cannot look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” – Jane Pauley

21) “People who care about animals tend to care about people. They don’t care about animals to the exclusion of people. Caring is not a finite resource and, even more than that, it’s like a muscle: the more you exercise it, the stronger it gets.” – Jonathan Foer

22) “The animals are right here, right in front of us. And how we treat these companions is a test.” – Linda Blair

23) “Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Charles Schultz

24) “Animals are such agreeable friends – they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” – George Eliot

25) “Pets have more love and compassion in them than most humans.” – Robert Wagner

26) “Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal: Difficult standards for people to live up to.” – Alfred A. Montapert

27) “Animals keep you company when you’re really lonely. It helps because when you have a friend around who always likes you no matter what – it’s harder to feel bad or down.” – Aaron Carter

28) “Our task must be to free ourselves … by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty.” – Albert Einstein

29) “The poor dog, in life the firmest friend. The first to welcome, foremost to defend.” – Lord Byron

30) “The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven not man’s.” – Mark Twain

Wishing you and your furry companions a happy Pet Appreciation Week!

By Stuti Gupta