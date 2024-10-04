Animal Welfare Day 2024: Complete guide to caring for stray animals

Animal Welfare Day is observed annually on October 4 to raise awareness about animal rights and conservation. The day aims to inform people about the essential protection and care of animals while striving to inculcate empathy toward them. This year’s theme, “The World Is Their Home Too,” reminds us that animals are crucial to biodiversity and humans don't have any monopoly over this planet. Stray animals are vulnerable and require our care. (Pexels)

When it comes to animal protection, stray animals also need to be included. Often, they are neglected when all they require is a little love, care, and empathy. In an interview, Dr. Peeyush Kumar Singh, BVSc. & A.H, MVSc, a veterinary surgeon at The Animal Care Organization (TACO), shared some invaluable tips on how individuals and society can help stray animals.

What to feed

Biscuits may seem like a popular treat choice for strays, but it's actually harmful to the dog's health. (Pexels)

Many of us are drawn to the wagging tails of stray dogs as we walk by them, feeling compelled to offer them food. While this may seem kind, be mindful of what you feed strays. Don’t treat stray dogs like trash bins by feeding them anything you can find, such as kitchen scraps or biscuits, which lack proper nutrition and can even be toxic. This can lead to serious health issues.

Dr. Singh suggested some dog-friendly food for stray dogs, saying it’s essential to feed them the right food. He recommended, “Commercial dog food, like dry kibble or canned food, is an excellent option because it is nutritionally balanced. If you prefer homemade options, you can give boiled rice and lentils (carbohydrates and protein), boiled eggs (rich in protein), cooked vegetables (like carrots, peas, or pumpkin), or cooked, boneless chicken or fish. Safe fruits include sliced apples (without seeds), bananas, and watermelon for hydration.”

When it comes to shaping the feeding routine, Dr. Singh said, “Start with small portions, gradually increasing the amount if the dogs tolerate the food well. Establishing a routine by feeding them at the same time and place can also help. Try to feed them in designated areas to prevent them from getting in the way of residents or pedestrians who may be afraid of stray animals.” And lastly, especially on those hot, sweltering days, he implored to keep a bowl of water outside for the stray dogs.

What not to feed

Many people unknowingly put stray dogs at risk by feeding them inappropriate foods. While biscuits may seem like a harmless treat, Dr. Singh warns against this common mistake. He emphasized, “Xylitol, a common sweetener found in candies and gums, is extremely toxic to animals. Chocolate, in particular, contains theobromine, which is highly dangerous for dogs and can lead to severe health crises. Instead, choose safer options such as plain, boiled foods or animal-friendly treats to ensure you’re nourishing these animals without putting them in danger.” He also advised to steer clear from onions, garlic, grapes, and certain nuts, as they are lethal to dogs.

Keep strays warm in winters

Keep a warm blanket out for the strays(Pexels)

The biting cold of the winter season is hard for the strays and life on the street becomes a harrowing challenge for them. Dr. Singh shared some ways to protect the strays in the winter. He said, “One effective way to help is by creating makeshift shelters where strays often sleep. You can use cardboard boxes and drums lined with old blankets or towels to provide warmth. Ensure these shelters are placed in safe, dry spots, away from the wind. Leave out extra blankets or old clothing to help strays stay comfortable during cold nights. A simple act of kindness can make all the difference and protect them from hypothermia and frostbite.”

Essential first aid to injured strays

If you encounter an injured stray, don’t leave them unattended until professional medical care becomes available. Every second matters for injuries. Dr. Singh provided vital first-aid tips for injured strays. He elaborated, “For bleeding wounds, apply pressure with a clean cloth or gauze to slow the bleeding. If it doesn’t stop after 5–10 minutes, immediate veterinary care is necessary. For minor burns, running cool water over the affected area for at least five minutes can help soothe the injury, followed by covering it with a clean cloth. In case of cuts and scrapes, clean with mild soap and water, then cover with a clean bandage. Always check for other signs of distress like vomiting, lethargy, dehydration, or breathing trouble, which may indicate severe underlying conditions, under such conditions one is advised to take the animal to the nearest veterinary hospital.”

He pointed out that if an injured animal shows signs of heat stress or fever, it should be kept in a cool, ventilated area. Applying ice packs to the head or body can help alleviate discomfort. Dr. Singh also provided crucial first-aid tip for dehydration, highlighting the importance of offering small amounts of cold water mixed with glucose or sugar.

Check under vehicles

Stray animals often take shelter under vehicles from rain or heat. Dr. Singh reiterated the importance of checking under the vehicle by tapping the hood or giving a gentle honk to alert any animals hiding there. This simple act can avert tragic accidents of innocent, vulnerable lives.

