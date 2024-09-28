Study reveals breakthrough treatment for anxious dogs with no side effects

A noteworthy study from Spain’s Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria, published in Veterinary Research Communications, shed light on an unprecedented treatment of dogs with anxiety. A low-dose of LSD is found to be a safe treatment for dogs, without leaving any adverse side effects. This psychedelic drug showed a safer treatment for dogs suffering from anxiety like separation anxiety disorder. A low dose of LSD, specifically 1cp-LSD, is potentially an effective treatment for alleviating the anxiety symptoms and calming the dog. Dogs with separation anxiety experience fear and nervousness when they are not with their dog parents. (Pexels)

Hopeful results in treating dog with anxiety

The study focused on a 13-year-old dog named Lola, who struggled with intense separation anxiety. Lola demonstrated distress and destructive behaviours, such as excessive barking due to extreme anxiety. The dog was administered this psychedelic drug and kept under observation for over five hours. During this time, she was subjected to typical anxiety triggers, such as her owners leaving her.

Dogs with separation anxiety display intense fear and anxiety when they are not with their owners. Surprisingly, Lola’s behaviour showed a significant change two hours after administering the drug. She appeared much calmer, even when exposed to anxiety-inducing situations like her owners leaving. the dog remained unaffected and did not act anxiously by barking.

Devoid of ill effects

Dogs emotionally latch onto their owners and feel insecure when they are apart, developing severe separation anxiety. (Pexels)

What makes this psychedelic treatment stand out the most is the absence of any side effects in the dog. Remarkably, the dog did not experience any psychedelic effects, making it clear that the therapy works without altering the dog's mental state as psychedelic drugs do in humans. Additionally, the study confirmed that Lola experienced no harmful side effects and returned to her normal behaviour after five hours.

This breakthrough opens new possibilities for treating dogs with anxiety. Traditional medications like antidepressants and benzodiazepines are often not fully effective and can have adverse side effects. With nearly 20% of dogs, particularly those with separation anxiety, suffering from anxiety, there is a growing need for better treatment options without any potential side effects.