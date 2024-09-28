Is caring for your demanding puppy becoming more frustrating? Study says it's normal and only temporary

A puppy is like a bundle of joy, and it is heartwarming to welcome them home. However, the early days may not be as rosy. A study published in npj Mental Health Research reveals that numerous dog owners experience unexpected emotional challenges during this time. The idyllic expectations turn into feelings of anxiety, frustration, and exhaustion. Puppyhood is a challenging phase for dog parents.(Pexels)

Owning a puppy generally seems thrilling, but the initial days involve emotional exhaustion. The emotional strain evokes unpleasant, negative feelings, and owners even doubt their ability to provide the necessary care for their dog. This phenomenon is called ‘puppy blues’, and the anxious feelings somewhat mirror postnatal baby blues. It takes an emotional toll when the demands of care feel overwhelming.

The emotional toll of puppyhood

The researchers found that dog owners admitted the early days of puppy care are challenging. They felt frustrated, exhausted, and even regretted Dog owners were primarily anxious about their puppy’s health, as well as frustrated with the round-the-clock attention the puppy demanded. This results in sleep deprivation and severe mental exhaustion. They also felt guilty for being unable to care for their dogs properly, questioning whether they were adequate caregivers, almost akin to the baby blues experienced by parents.

Frustration arises from the challenges of housetraining, excessive chewing, and other overwhelming responsibilities of raising a puppy. Severe frustration can also make it difficult for owners to bond with their dogs. Some even regretted getting a puppy and felt guilty for considering whether they could give up their dogs to escape the constant frustration. The disparity between the anticipated joys of owning a puppy and the actual labour-intensive reality of the situation was one of the reasons for puppy blues.

Puppy blues are temporary

The puppy blues phase is not forever.(Pexels)

Puppy blues are short-lived, and dog parents often have a good laugh when they look back. Over time, the strong negative feelings fade, and the memories become more positive. The researchers called this “fading affect bias.” After the initial stressful period, most owners remember their puppies' early months fondly, once the stress subsides. Frustration and anxiety may not seem normal to new dog parents, leading them to doubt themselves, thinking they are not doing something right. However, the researchers stress that these feelings are completely normal and temporary, and owners should not beat themselves up over it.

