Growing up with dogs keeps your gut healthy and lowers risks of Crohn’s disease

ByAdrija Dey
Sep 27, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Growing up with dogs is linked to better gut health and reduced Crohn’s disease risk, according to research from the University of Toronto.

Dogs are rightfully celebrated as ‘man’s best friend.’ The furry companions light up our days with their wagging tails and goofy antics. But did you know that growing up with a dog also benefits your gut health? A study from the University of Toronto and Sinai Health has highlighted the health advantages of dog companionship. Spending time with dogs during childhood is linked to a healthier gut and a reduced risk of developing Crohn’s disease.

Dogs are little bundles of joy, keeping you both happy and healthy.(Pexels)
Dogs are little bundles of joy, keeping you both happy and healthy.(Pexels)

Crohn’s disease

Crohn’s disease is a serious inflammatory bowel condition caused by inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. It leads to significant health issues over time. Researchers emphasize the need for early intervention, as this disease can adversely affect overall health. Developing an intervention strategy requires focusing on environmental factors that may contribute to disease development.

Interestingly, growing up with dogs reduces the likelihood of this disease. Early exposure to dogs is associated with positive changes in gut bacteria, gut permeability, and blood biomarkers. While the researchers couldn’t pinpoint exactly why these beneficial changes occur when living with a dog, their data strongly suggests this connection.

Other risk factors

The research also explored several other environmental factors that could influence the development of Crohn’s disease. For instance, living with a large family during the first year of life significantly decreases the risk. However, during the study, individuals who had birds in their household were more likely to develop Crohn’s disease. While genetics also play a key role in determining a person's risk, the study highlights how environmental factors are fundamental to understanding what shapes disease susceptibility. These factors can either increase or reduce the risk.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
