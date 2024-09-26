Menu Explore
Are environmental pollutants hurting your heart health? New study reveals the alarming connection

ByAdrija Dey
Sep 26, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Research from Columbia University highlights the connection between environmental metal exposure and cardiovascular diseases, particularly atherosclerosis.

A study from Columbia University, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, revealed the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases from exposure to environmental metals. The metal exposure is responsible for the build-up of calcium in the coronary arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis, which narrows arterial walls and reduces blood flow, potentially leading to serious heart conditions. This can further cause stroke, cardiac arrest, and many other such conditions. Environmental pollutants pose a significant health hazard, but as per the researchers, the link of the metals with coronary artery calcification is relatively unknown.

Environmental metals are a health hazard for heart health.(Shutterstock)
Environmental metals are a health hazard for heart health.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Are we facing a myopia pandemic? Nearly 1 billion children could need glasses by 2050

Coronary artery calcification

Upon several urinary investigations of the metal content of the study participants, a strong correlation was found between metal exposure and an increased buildup of coronary calcium, which is an indicator of atherosclerosis. Higher levels of non-essential metals in the body like cadmium, tungsten, and uranium were strongly linked with coronary artery calcification over 10 years. Participants, who had high cadmium levels in their body had coronary calcium levels 51% higher at baseline and 75% higher over the decade.

ALSO READ: Catching up on lost sleep during weekend can save you from heart attacks. Here’s why you shouldn’t skip it

Pollution is a great risk to heart health

It suggested that pollution is a great risk to heart health. The metal-induced cardiovascular issues are on the rise because of the widespread metal contamination from various agricultural and industrial activities including the use of fertilizers, battery manufacturing, oil production, welding, mining, and nuclear energy generation. One of the other sources of cadmium is tobacco smoke. The researchers urged the need to address the environment’s metal hazards as heavy metals are found even in everyday water. Heart disease is a global concern, and understanding how environmental metals further increase the risk of serious health conditions will help to formulate public health strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any question about a medical condition.

