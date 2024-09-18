Catching up on lost sleep during weekend can save you from heart attacks. Here’s why you shouldn’t skip it

A regular sleep pattern is extremely important for maintaining a healthy body and mind. When we wake up after a deep sleep of at least 7-8 hours, the body feels rejuvenated and recharged. However, during the weekdays, work schedules and long hours can take away time from our sleep schedule. Hence, the weekends come to the rescue. When we snooze during the weekend, we run a lesser risk of developing heart ailments(Shutterstock)

A recent study conducted by the researchers of State Key Laboratory of Infectious Disease of the National Center for Cardiovascular Disease at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing revealed that catching up on extra sleep during the weekend can improve heart health.

When we snooze during the weekend, we run a lesser risk of developing heart ailments – the study states that 19 percent lower risk of heart diseases have been observed in people who tend to catch up on the lost sleep over the weekend.

The long study was conducted on 90,903 participants and their sleep patterns were studied for 14 years. The study was based on comparison between two groups – one group that caught up on lost sleep over the weekend, and the other group that didn’t. After 14 years, it was observed that people who sleep over the weekends are at a 19 percent lower risk of developing heart conditions such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke.

Chronic sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on heart health. It can also affect several other bodily functions.

Sleep and heart health: What’s the connection?

Compensatory sleep over the weekend has genetic factors – this in turn helps in contributing to heart health. A good sleep pattern also has psychological benefits which in turn can help in improving heart health significantly. Sleep can also help in regulating blood glucose levels and blood pressure, healthier dietary choices and lower risk of obesity further contribute to healthy sleeping patterns.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.