World Sleep Day 2024: Why women need to sleep better; expert tips to boost sleep quality

World Sleep Day 2024: Women often juggle an array of responsibilities, wearing multiple hats in their daily lives. However, this constant balancing act can take a toll on their health when they don't get enough rest. Research shows that women need more hours of sleep than men for maintaining their well-being. On the contrary, many women fail to get sufficient hours of sleep in modern times due to ever-growing demands at home and workplace. Recent research has shed light on the critical role of quality sleep, especially for young women, in maintaining optimal physical and mental health. (Also read | World Sleep Day 2024: Sharing bed vs sleeping alone, which is better for your mental health?) World Sleep Day 2024: Lack of sleep can lead to mental and physical health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression and mood disorders.(Unsplash)

As per studies, insomnia is more common in women than men, especially after a certain age due to hormonal changes post menopause. The decrease in the production of estrogen and progesterone in a woman’s body post menopause can take a toll on sleep quality. Lack of sleep can lead to mental and physical health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression and mood disorders.

Understanding insomnia in women

"Insomnia is a common problem among women which can occur due to various factors such as hormonal changes, stress, anxiety, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. However, addressing these underlying issues and adopting healthy sleeping habits can significantly improve sleep quality and overall well-being," says Dr Murarji Ghadge, Consultant ENT and Sleep Disorder Specialist, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune in an interview with HT Digital.

"Getting adequate sleep is crucial for maintaining good physical and mental health. Chronic sleep deprivation can cause mood disturbances, impaired cognitive function, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, depression, and compromised immune function. Therefore, young women should prioritise good sleep as a means of supporting their mental and physical health in the long-term," adds Dr Ghadge.

How much sleep young women need

It's commonly recommended that young women aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Yet, it's important to recognize that individual sleep needs can vary due to various factors. Therefore, it's crucial for women to tune into their bodies and prioritize restful sleep, says the expert.

Practical tips for enhancing sleep quality

To improve the quality of your sleep, Dr Ghadge suggests the following tips:

1. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. This will help regulate your body's internal clock and promote better sleep quality.

2. Establish a relaxing bedtime routine: Engage in calming activities such as reading, taking a warm bath, or practicing meditation, to signal to your body that it's time to wind down.

3. Limit caffeine and electronics: Avoid consuming caffeine and using electronic devices before bedtime as they can cause sleep disturbances.

4. Manage stress and anxiety: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing, mindfulness meditation, or taking a warm bath to help you relax before sleep.

5. Ensure a comfortable sleep environment: Optimize your sleep environment by using comfortable bedding, setting the room temperature to your liking, and minimizing noise and light to foster better sleep quality.