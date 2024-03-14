World Sleep Day 2024: When is World Sleep Day? Know the date, theme, history and significance

World Sleep Day is celebrated each year to raise awareness of critical sleep-related issues in medicine, education, social work and driving, as well as to celebrate good sleep. The occasion is observed annually on the Friday before the March Equinox. It seeks to reduce the impact of sleep problems on society through improved prevention and treatment of sleep disorders. It is organised by the World Sleep Society's World Sleep Day Committee. The aim is to raise awareness of the benefits of adequate sleep, to highlight the negative impact of sleep disorders on health, education and social life, and to promote the management and prevention of sleep disorders. From history to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: World Sleep Day 2024: Sharing bed vs sleeping alone, which is better for your mental health? ) World Sleep Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of sleep-related issues and promote good sleep habits.(Freepik)

World Sleep Day 2024 Date

According to World Sleep Society - a non-profit organisation that aims to promote sleep health worldwide - World Sleep Day falls on Friday, March 15, 2024.

World Sleep Day 2024 Theme

This year, the theme for World Sleep Day is 'Sleep Equity for Global Health'. It emphasises how important sleep is for maintaining good health, but there are observable variations in sleep quality among people worldwide, which adds to the burden and exacerbates already existing health disparities.

World Sleep Day 2024 Significance and History

To maintain physical, mental and social well-being, you need to get enough sleep, as well as a healthy diet and exercise. However, many people do not see it as a necessary step towards optimal health. World Sleep Day was created to challenge this belief and promote sleep health around the world. It places a strong emphasis on getting the recommended amount of sleep and raises awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy sleeping habits and how they impact our overall health and well-being.

World Sleep Day, on the other hand, has been celebrated on the Friday before the vernal equinox in the northern hemisphere since its inception in 2008. The annual awareness event was initiated by a group of dedicated medical professionals and researchers working in the field of sleep medicine. The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Antonio Culebras, MD, a professor of neurology at Upstate Medical University, and Liborio Parrino, MD, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Parma in Italy.