From lemon water to aloe vera juice: 6 healthy morning drinks to improve your digestion

What's your morning ritual like? Are you someone who savours a warm cup of coffee, or do you believe in jump-starting your day with a hearty breakfast? If you fall into either category, it might be time to reevaluate your morning habits. Upon waking, our metabolism is typically slow, the pH level in the stomach is elevated, and we are often dehydrated. Consuming a heavy meal or caffeine on an empty stomach can exacerbate these conditions. Instead, it's essential to start your day with something healthy. Here are some nutritious drinks to consider having first thing in the morning for a healthy digestive system. (Also read: 5 quick and easy morning self-care rituals for a positive start to your day ) Morning routines should be reexamined for better health. Starting with nutritious drinks can support digestion and overall wellness.(Unsplash)

1. Lemon water

To brighten up your morning, all you need is two tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice in a glass of warm water. The vitamin C in lemons can help support healthy immune function, balance the body's pH level and remove toxins from the body. In addition to interacting with other stomach enzymes and preventing digestive problems, citric acid also promotes the release of gastric juices.

2. Wheatgrass shots

Drinking fresh wheatgrass juice first thing in the morning has several powerful benefits. It can help with weight loss, heal skin conditions, reduce food cravings, cleanse your cells, boost immunity, improve circulation, reduce fatigue, treat arthritis and improve digestion. You can use organic wheatgrass powder instead of fresh wheatgrass if you can't find it. Both work similarly.

3. Ginger tea

Ginger is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Brew ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices or ginger powder in hot water. This soothing drink can help alleviate gas and bloating, making it an excellent choice for your morning routine.

4. Apple cider vinegar with water

Mix one to two tablespoons of raw apple cider vinegar with a glass of water. This combination can aid in improving digestion, balancing pH levels, and reducing bloating. It's a tangy, health-boosting drink that can kickstart your metabolism in the morning.

5. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is great for soothing the digestive tract and promoting regular bowel movements. Start with a small amount, as it can have a laxative effect. This refreshing juice can help maintain a healthy digestive system and improve overall gut health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.