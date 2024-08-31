This morning, drink water in empty stomach for these amazing benefits

Mornings are for self-care. The way we start the morning shows how our entire day looks like. Some of us like to plan the day ahead as we sit with our breakfast in the morning. Some of us like to start the day slow with a routine of yoga asanas. Some of us also look forward to spending meaningful time with our loved ones before the rush of the day hits us. All of these activities are done with the intention of taking care of our physical and mental wellbeing. However, the first thing that we must do right after waking up is drink water to hydrate the body. The first thing that we must do right after waking up is drink water to hydrate the body. (Pexels)

Drinking water in an empty stomach comes with multiple amazing benefits. Take a look.

Rehydration:

As we sleep for 7-8 hours every day, it is natural for the body to be dehydrated in that period of time. When we drink a lot of water in an empty stomach, the body gets immediate rehydration. We can also drink lukewarm water with lemon for health benefits.

Increase alertness:

Dehydration causes lethargy and low energy. When we drink water, it helps the body to feel rejuvenated and boosts the mood. This helps us to start the day with energy and liveliness.

Fuel the brain:

The human brain needs an ample amount of water to function properly. When we are well-hydrated, we can think clearly and start the day on a productive note. This also helps us to look forward to the day ahead and unlock our potential.

Fight illnesses:

When we are adequately hydrated after drinking water, we have more energy to alleviate symptoms of gastro, liver and kidney-related diseases. This further helps in boosting the body’s immune system.

Improve skin and hair:

Drinking water has many benefits. It helps in developing glowing skin and shiny hair. Hydration can help in beating premature wrinkles and fine lines. Drinking water helps in regulating blood circulation and releasing toxins from the body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.