This exercise 'saved my lower back': Fitness coach Dan Go reveals 1 movement to reverse damage from years of sitting

A warning for desk workers: if you spend six to eight hours a day in a chair, jumping straight into heavy strength work or performing movements with poor form can aggravate pre-existing disc compression. Also read | Back pain from sitting all day? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains Japanese towel method, a simple technique that can help

Rebuilding lower back health requires strict attention to movement quality before adding weight. Addressing this issue, US-based fitness coach Dan Go shared a targeted lower back workout guide on X.

"This exercise saved my low back after years of sitting," he said on July 24, adding, "It's called the low back extension. But most people don't know how to do it without messing up their back. Here's exactly how to do it right." Also read | Doctors warn lower back pain can affect anyone, regardless of age: ‘1 of the leading causes of disability worldwide’

Step-by-step: how to perform the exercise correctly To prevent common gym injuries and maximise spinal relief, Dan outlined five key execution steps:

1) Set the pad at hip height: It should sit just below your hip bone, not at your waist. Too high and you lose range. Too low and you're doing a glute exercise.

2) Lock your feet into the footplate: Heels pressed back, toes pointing forward or slightly out. This gives you a stable base and keeps your pelvis from tilting.

3) Start from a dead hang: Let your torso drop straight down, spine neutral. Feel a full stretch through the posterior chain.

4) Rise only until your body forms a straight line: This is the key. Stop at a parallel to the floor. The moment you go past that, you're hyperextending your lumbar spine. That's where people get hurt.

5) Squeeze at the top, don't crank: You should feel your glutes and erectors engage, not a pinch in your low back. Also read | I’m the laziest person, but even I get up to move around every hour: What's stopping you?