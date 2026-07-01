I’m the laziest person, but even I get up to move around every hour: What's stopping you?

If you think your gruelling 6 am workout shields you from the dangers of sitting all day, medical experts have some bad news for you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors warned that the modern desk job is actively starving our brains of oxygen and wrecking our spines — and the only antidote is to move every single hour. Also read | HT Health Talk: Can weekend sleep cure weekday burnout? Doctor reveals truth about corporate job stress, shares actual recovery hacks Think your morning workout cancels out eight to nine hours of sitting? Think again. (Freepik)

'Active couch potato' illusion Many office workers believe they can make up for a sedentary workday by exercising, but health experts warned that this is a dangerous myth. Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, consultant in neurology and head of the stroke program at Aster Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared, "A lot of folks think that if they move around for an hour in the morning, or maybe later in the evening, they’ve basically 'cancelled out' the whole thing about sitting the entire day."

She noted, "That's not really how the brain and body do their jobs." She warned that 'even when you’re physically active, you can still end up with consequences from staying seated continuously for long stretches'.

When you remain glued to your chair, your body essentially enters a state of hibernation, dragging your brain health down with it. Dr Chaturvedi explains: "The brain really depends on a calm and steady delivery of oxygen and nutrient matter, and it’s basically tied to properly functioning blood flow."

Consequently, 'when you sit there for too long, the blood flow starts to slow down a bit, the muscles go into a more passive, almost lazy mode, and the entire circulation can end up being less efficient', she said. Over time, this stagnation 'can ripple outward into your concentration, alertness, and the quality of your mental work', the doctor added.

If you find yourself zoning out by mid-afternoon, it isn't just standard fatigue. "Plenty of people notice it: after long meetings or when they work for hours without a break, they feel mentally drained, can’t zero in, or even get headaches," Dr Chaturvedi shared, adding that 'it’s not only being tired', but it’s often the brain reacting to prolonged stillness, 'in a very straightforward way'. Worse still, the physical risks can be life-threatening. She said: “Sitting for a long time without moving also increases the risk of clot formation in the legs, which can break off and block vessels elsewhere in the body, such as the brain, heart, or lungs.”