Is your to-do list ruining your mental health? Expert reveals how to break free, boost productivity

Almost everyone has some kind of to-do list to tackle the chaos of daily life, but has it ever started to feel like a burden? Like a big obligation with too much to tick off?

This adds either the stress of completing the checklist or guilt of derailing from the plan. The problem isn't solely what you put on the list but how you are making it.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, provided a comprehensive breakdown of to-do lists, including when they become obligatory and how to make realistic, feasible ones.

Expectations from To Do lists

There are certain expectations from these ubiquitous to-do lists. With the hope to streamline and organise daily chores, boosting productivity, people set a lot of expectations from to-do lists.

Explaining the expectations from these checklists, Dr Rajiv Mehta said, “People make to-do lists because of various expectations and anticipated benefits. First and foremost is that the lists ensure a sense of control and an anticipation that there will be order in their lives. Writing down forthcoming tasks provides clarity, sets priorities, and helps manage time. When tasks are penned down, they can be broken into steps, and anxiety declines when they seem achievable. The lists help in tracking progress and increasing focus on productivity. Eventually, life and mind are more peaceful when things are organized. A minute spent on organisation saves hours of execution.”

When To Do lists become a burden

We’ve all been there, staring at a to-do list that feels agonizingly long. It's like a big obligation, and instead of benefiting your mental health by easing your workload, it makes you feel more burdened, even guilty if you can't keep up. Even if a To Do list is meant to be an efficiency tool, this is not the way to go about it.

Dr Mehta shared the dark side of to-do list and said, “The never-ending list can be quite overwhelming. There's a sense of perpetual failure, especially when too much is packed into too little time. A person is constantly on their toes, feeling fatigued and burdened, eventually culminating in chronic disappointment and a negative self-image. Stress and guilt ensue whenever there is a minor or major deviation or when tasks remain unfinished on time. Lists that are too long can paralyze execution, leading to procrastination. Sometimes, in a person with obsessive traits, a to-do list can become an obsession, where people are not living their lives but living their to-do list.”

How to make a realistic To Do list

Once in a while, everyone needs a reality check, even the overambitious To Do lists that promise effortless productivity. But does that mean you should give up on making To Do lists? No, because they are great productivity tools. Only a balanced approach can help you make a realistic To Do list.

Dr Mehta shared, “The way out is a balanced approach. Write down all the tasks, whether big or small, and then prioritize them with intention, focusing on what’s important and what’s urgent. Keep a realistic time frame rather than assuming that one can do it in a jiffy. Dividing daunting tasks into smaller, manageable steps and delegating responsibilities to others is an important part. Scheduling the day with time for recreation is essential to work on the lists for the long term. Flexibility and regular revision of to-do lists are also important, which can be done at fixed or flexible intervals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

